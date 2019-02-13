Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Practices on top pairing again
Hainsey practised with Morgan Rielly Wednesday on the top Toronto pairing.
The switch actually happened mid-game Tuesday in a win over the Avs. Hainsey had lost his top-pair gig to newcomer Jake Muzzin when he arrived, but he looked comfortable back with Rielly on Tuesday. He won't help you from a fantasy perspective and this may not last. Either way, the Leafs' blue line seems to be in flux again.
