Hainsey was back at Monday's practice after he was held out of Saturday's game against the Canadiens due to rest, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Hainsey -- who was held out of the regular-season finale -- was back at it Monday alongside Morgan Rielly on the Leafs' first pairing. The 38-year-old was able to produce 23 points in 81 games this campaign. He was also a force on the defensive side, racking up 91 hits and 144 blocks.