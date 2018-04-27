Hainsey notched four goals and 23 points while posting a plus-12 rating in 80 games this campaign.

The 37-year-old blueliner averaged 21:52 of ice time per contest in 2017-18, and was a key member of Toronto's penalty-killing unit. Hainsey won't produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats next year, but the Maple Leafs will be happy to have him back as an important veteran presence on their blue line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories