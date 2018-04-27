Hainsey notched four goals and 23 points while posting a plus-12 rating in 80 games this campaign.

The 37-year-old blueliner averaged 21:52 of ice time per contest in 2017-18, and was a key member of Toronto's penalty-killing unit. Hainsey won't produce enough offense to be considered a desirable option in most season-long fantasy formats next year, but the Maple Leafs will be happy to have him back as an important veteran presence on their blue line.