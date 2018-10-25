Hainsey was injured late in Wednesday's game against the Jets, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Fortunately, Hainsey will have Thursday and Friday to rest up before the Maple Leafs return to action, but clarification regarding his injury and a timeline for return should be established in the coming days. If both he and Travis Dermott (illness) are unable to suit up Saturday, Justin Holl may be in line to make his season debut for Toronto.