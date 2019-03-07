Hainsey scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

After a scoreless opening period, it wasn't until 12:28 of the middle frame that this one got its first goal, coming courtesy of Hainsey, who, for just the second time in his career, scored with his team down a man. The 37-year-old blueliner is enjoying a good run of late, picking up four points over his past five games. In 67 appearances, Hainsey has five goals, 20 points, and leads the league with a plus-37 rating.