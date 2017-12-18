Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Surprising production from veteran
Hainsey is currently on pace for his best offensive season since 2008-09.
His 14 points in 34 games project to the low 30s; he had 39 points in 2008-09. Hainsey has never been a big offensive guy, but his steady production makes him relevant in deep leagues.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Multi-point effort against former team•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Tallies two helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Two more assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Paying dividends for Buds•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Pairs with Morgan Rielly•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Joins talented defensive group in Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...