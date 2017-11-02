Hainsey had two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.

Hainsey is off to a hot start for Toronto, as he already has nine points, all assists, through 13 games. While the Leafs have a potent offense, Hainsey hasn't had more than 19 points since the 2009-10 season, so this start is not likely to be sustained.