Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Tallies two helpers
Hainsey had two assists and a plus-3 rating in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Wednesday.
Hainsey is off to a hot start for Toronto, as he already has nine points, all assists, through 13 games. While the Leafs have a potent offense, Hainsey hasn't had more than 19 points since the 2009-10 season, so this start is not likely to be sustained.
