Hainsey picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Hainsey has six helpers in eight games so far; Saturday was his first multi-point game as a Leaf. Way back when, Hainsey had a 39-point season. It's hard to think it might happen again, but Hainsey will benefit from that high-powered young offense. He may be worth plucking off the wire.