Hainsey (undisclosed) will play Saturday against Winnipeg, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The veteran defenseman was injured Wednesday and forced to leave the game. The added days off certainly helped Hainsey in his recovery and as a result, he will be in the lineup for Saturday's home contest against the Jets. Through 10 games, the 37-year-old blueliner has two goals and two assists.

