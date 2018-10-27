Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Will play Saturday
Hainsey (undisclosed) will play Saturday against Winnipeg, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
The veteran defenseman was injured Wednesday and forced to leave the game. The added days off certainly helped Hainsey in his recovery and as a result, he will be in the lineup for Saturday's home contest against the Jets. Through 10 games, the 37-year-old blueliner has two goals and two assists.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Suffers late injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Goal in two straight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Solid first season in Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Back in action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.