Hainsey won't take part in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens for rest purposes, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.

Don't worry, Hainsey can still claim a clean bill of health for the entire 2018-19 season, as Saturday will mark his first game missed and it comes in the form of a rest day with the playoffs around the corner. He will finish off the regular season with 23 points -- five goals and 18 assists -- through 81 games and should be back in the lineup for the first game of the playoffs.