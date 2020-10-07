Hirvonen was drafted 59th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

An undersized playmaking forward, Hirvonen spent the entirety of this past season with Assat of Liiga. He played more than half the year as a 17-year-old. The numbers weren't pretty (five goals, 16 points in 52 games), but the fact Hirvonen was able to take a regular shift against men at such a young age is promising. He is an exceptional stick handler and dynamic in open space, but his skating is a concern and that's a potential serious issue given the fact Hirvonen currently checks in at 5-foot-9 and about 165 pounds. He's not big enough to overpower opposing defenders and not quick enough to consistently skate around them. There's potential here, but something will have to give moving forward.