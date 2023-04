Hirvonen was assigned to AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Hirvonen notched 15 goals and 28 points in 57 games with HIFK of Finland's Liiga during the 2022-23 season. He also posted four points in 11 postseason outings. The 21-year-old forward could get a chance to play for the Marlies in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs selected Hirvonen in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.