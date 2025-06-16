Hirvonen signed a one-year contract with Karpat of Finland's Liiga on Monday.

Hirvonen, a pending restricted free agent, had 10 goals and 21 points in 59 regular-season appearances with AHL Toronto in 2024-25 before adding one assist in one playoff outing. The 23-year-old forward was selected with the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Maple Leafs. Toronto can retain his rights by issuing him a qualifying offer, but the two sides could decide to part ways this summer. Hirvonen has spent the last two regular seasons in the AHL and doesn't have any NHL experience yet.