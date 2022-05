Hirvonen signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs.

Hirvonen, the Leaf's second-round pick in the 2020 Entry Draft, posted 9 goals and 17 assists in 46 contests with HIFK in the Finnish Liiga. The 20-year-old center plays a solid two-way game and could offer middle-six upside. Hirvonen will likely open the 2022-23 season with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.