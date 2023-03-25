O'Reilly (broken finger) returned to practice Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
O'Reilly has been out of action since March 4, a span of eight games. He will not play Saturday in Carolina but could return to the lineup in the next two weeks. O'Reilly has three goals and five points in eight games with Toronto, after he was dealt Fe. 17 from St. Louis.
