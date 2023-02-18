St. Louis traded O'Reilly and Noel Acciari to Toronto on Friday in exchange for Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette and three draft picks, including a 2023 first.

O'Reilly is in the midst of one of the worst offensive campaigns in his NHL career. The 32-year-old has just 12 goals and 19 points with a brutal minus-24 rating through 40 games, though he's scored a point in each of his last three appearances after a 14-game absence. Toronto clearly still believes in his two-way ability and veteran presence as a former Conn Smythe winner. O'Reilly will likely fill the third-line center role behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares before hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason.