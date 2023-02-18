O'Reilly is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus Montreal, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

O'Reilly was dealt late Friday night from the Blues and will make his Maple Leafs debut, likely as the third center, giving Toronto great depth down the middle with Auston Matthews and John Tavares. O'Reilly has struggled this season with only 12 goals, 19 points and a minus-24 rating in 40 games, but has been strong since returning from a fractured foot three games ago, as he has two goals and an assist with a plus-four rating.