O'Reilly scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 defeat to the Lightning.

In six games back from a long-term injury absence, O'Reilly has found his offensive stride with two goals and five assists, including four power-play points. With the Ontario native cemented in a first-line power-play role, he should continue to produce and will look to extend his point streak to four games in Thursday's Game 2 matchup with Tampa Bay.