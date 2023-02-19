O'Reilly picked up an assist in a 5-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

He skated 16:12 in his Toronto debut, fired one shot and delivered two hits. He won 12-of-14 face-offs. O'Reilly started the game as the second-line center with John Tavares moving to left wing. But over time, he could see time on any of the top three lines and at either center and left wing.