O'Reilly supplied a hat trick and an assist in Toronto's 6-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.

O'Reilly provided Toronto with an early edge by scoring twice in the first 4:28 minutes of the contest. His third marker was scored on an empty net. He's up to 15 goals and 24 points in 43 games in 2022-23. O'Reilly has three goals and five points over three contests since being acquired by Toronto from St. Louis on Friday.