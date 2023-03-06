O'Reilly will be placed on long-term injured reserve after suffering a broken finger Saturday against Vancouver, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

O'Reilly has three goals, five points and 18 shots on net in eight games with the Leafs since being acquired from St. Louis. He will unavailable to return until at least Mar. 29 against Florida. The Leafs recalled Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from AHL Toronto on Monday.