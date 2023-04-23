O'Reilly had a goal and two assists, and picked up a fighting major in a 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday in Game 3.

His legacy in Toronto is growing quickly with clutch leadership and a Gordie Howe hat trick to lead the Leafs to a 2-1 series advantage. O'Reilly fought Nikita Kucherov of all people in a third-period scrum and then forced overtime on a garbage goal in a 6-on-5 with one minute left. His second assist was a clean face-off win late in overtime that led to Morgan Rielly's game winner. O'Reilly has two goals and three assists in three postseason games in blue and white.