O'Reilly (undisclosed) missed the third period of Saturday's game versus the Canucks, and head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't have an update on the center's status, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

The Maple Leafs will next practice Monday, so that's the earliest an update on O'Reilly can be expected to arrive. The center had one shot on goal in 11:11 of ice time Saturday, and his absence was noticeable since the Canucks scored three times while he was out of action.