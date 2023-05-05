O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Thursday.
O'Reilly takes up space in the diamond between defenders on the PP and scored on a first period man advantage from just below the right circle off a crossing pass from Mitch Marner. O'Reilly has one goal and one assist in his last four games after delivering seven (two goals, five assists) in his first four playoff games.
