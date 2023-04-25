O'Reilly provided two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.
O'Reilly extended his scoring streak to six games. Through four playoff outings, he's contributed two goals and seven points. The Maple Leafs acquired O'Reilly from St. Louis in the hope that the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner would elevate Toronto in the postseason and so far, he's done just that.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Gordie Howe hat trick grows legacy•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Supplies two points Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Three apples silence Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Quiet in return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Returning to lineup versus Boston•