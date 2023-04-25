O'Reilly provided two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

O'Reilly extended his scoring streak to six games. Through four playoff outings, he's contributed two goals and seven points. The Maple Leafs acquired O'Reilly from St. Louis in the hope that the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner would elevate Toronto in the postseason and so far, he's done just that.