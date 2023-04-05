O'Reilly (finger) will be back in action against the Bruins on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

O'Reilly will suit up for the first time since March 4 against the Canucks when he suffered his broken finger. Prior to his absence, the 32-year-old center was stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he recorded 10 shots. With O'Reilly cleared to play, he figures to jump into a third-line center role and link up with the No. 2 power-play unit.