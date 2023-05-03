O'Reilly recorded an assist in Toronto's 4-2 loss to Florida in Game 1 on Tuesday.

O'Reilly contributed three goals and 10 points during a six-game point streak from April 11-24, but he was held off the scoresheet over the final two contests of the Leafs' first-round series against Tampa Bay. That minor slump aside, O'Reilly has been superb for Toronto in the 2023 playoffs, providing two goals and eight points in seven outings.