O'Reilly had a goal and an assist in Toronto's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Although O'Reilly didn't play from March 7-April 4 because of a finger injury, he's been very effective for Toronto when healthy, contributing four goals and 10 points in 12 contests since being acquired from St. Louis. O'Reilly's latest marker came midway through the third period and proved to be the game-winner. Through 52 appearances with the Blues and Maple Leafs this season, he has 16 goals and 29 points.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Three apples silence Habs•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Quiet in return from injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Returning to lineup versus Boston•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Not quite ready•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Wearing non-contact jersey Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly: Unlikely to play this week•