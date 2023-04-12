O'Reilly had a goal and an assist in Toronto's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Although O'Reilly didn't play from March 7-April 4 because of a finger injury, he's been very effective for Toronto when healthy, contributing four goals and 10 points in 12 contests since being acquired from St. Louis. O'Reilly's latest marker came midway through the third period and proved to be the game-winner. Through 52 appearances with the Blues and Maple Leafs this season, he has 16 goals and 29 points.