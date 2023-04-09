O'Reilly put up three assists Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Canadiens.
The points are his first since his return from injury. O'Reilly started the game on the second line with John Tavares and Mitchell Marner on his flanks. It could be a preview of loaded lines the Leafs can roll in the postseason. It certainly was combustible Saturday.
