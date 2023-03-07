O'Reilly has surgery to repair his broken finger and is facing a four-month recovery, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.

O'Reilly was thriving in Toronto with three goals and two assists in his eight appearances for the Leafs but will now have to spend the next month on the shelf. At this point, the 32-year-old center could be back just in time to play in a handful of games before the playoffs in order to gear up for a deep postseason run. With John Tavares (illness) also sidelined, the Leafs turned to Sam Lafferty to step into the second-line center role.