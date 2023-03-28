O'Reilly (finger) is unlikely to play this week, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
O'Reilly's potential return to the lineup is more likely to occur next week. He has been sidelined since March 4 due to a broken finger. O'Reilly has three goals, two assists and 18 shots on net in eight games with Toronto since being acquired from St. Louis.
