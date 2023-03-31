O'Reilly (finger) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

O'Reilly is hoping to play at some point next week as he continues to recover from a broken finger suffered four weeks ago. O'Reilly wants to get in some game action before the start of the playoffs. which are slated to begin the week of April 17. O'Reilly has three goals and five points in eight games since his trade from St. Louis on Feb. 17.