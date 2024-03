Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury in his fight versus Nicolas Deslauriers during Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

It's unclear what caused Reaves' exit from the contest, though it would likely be some sort of upper-body issue given the circumstances. The 37-year-old winger took just two shifts Tuesday. If he can't play Wednesday versus the Capitals, Noah Gregor would likely draw into the lineup.