Reaves (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Reaves caught a rut in the ice and went down awkwardly in the first period, ultimately needing assistance to exit to the locker room. The severity of his injury may not be known until he's fully evaluated by the medical staff. If he can't play Saturday versus the Penguins, either Matthew Knies (illness) could join the lineup or the Maple Leafs could opt for playing seven defensemen.