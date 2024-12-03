Reaves is eligible to return to the lineup versus Nashville on Wednesday after completing his five-game suspension.
Reaves received the five-game ban for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton's Darnell Nurse on Nov. 16. He has one assist, 23 PIM and 44 hits through 16 outings this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Receives five-game suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Having hearing with DPOS•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Supplemental discipline looming•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Snags rare helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Filling part-time role•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Provides assist Saturday•