Reaves received a five-minute fighting major and was credited with three hits in Toronto's 6-5 shootout win over Montreal on Wednesday.

Reaves, who signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Maple Leafs over the summer, was brought in to provide some grit to Toronto's lineup, and he's likely to have other nights like Wednesday's in the future. However, Reaves wasn't happy with how his sparring partner, Montreal's Arber Xhekaj, instigated the fight. "I don't like getting jumped," Reaves told David Alter of The Hockey News on Friday. "I don't really know if I've ever jumped anybody. If you want to fight, just ask me. I'm always around, you know where to find me." Xhekaj received a two-minute instigator minor and 10-minute misconduct in addition to a five-minute fighting major.