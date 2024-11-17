Reaves will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton's Darnell Nurse (upper body) in Saturday's game.

Reaves earned 15 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers after being assessed a match penalty for the hit at the 2:41 mark of the second period. He will probably receive a suspension. Reaves has one assist, 23 PIM and 44 hits through 16 games this season. If Auston Matthews (upper body) isn't ready to return, Alex Steeves could replace Reaves in the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday.