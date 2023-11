Reaves was a healthy scratch Saturday as the Maple Leafs faced the Canucks.

Reaves has struggled mightily this season to get into a groove in a new system. His ice time dropped significantly Friday night against the Flames. Reaves didn't play after the 12:01 mark of the second and finished with just 4:32 of ice time. And his physical presence has been largely non-existent. Reaves has no points and just six shots in 14 games this season.