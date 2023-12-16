Reaves (lower body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Reaves will miss at least the next three contests, starting with Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh, following his placement on the IR list. The 36-year-old winger has one goal, 10 shots on net, 16 PIM and 44 hits in 21 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs recalled Pontus Holmberg from AHL Toronto on Saturday to serve as an extra forward during Reaves' absence.
