Reaves (lower body) was put on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Reaves will miss at least 10 games and 24 days following his placement on LTIR. The 36-year-old winger has one goal, 10 shots on net, 16 PIM and 44 hits in 21 appearances this season. The Maple Leafs recalled Pontus Holmberg from AHL Toronto on Saturday to serve as an extra forward during Reaves' absence.