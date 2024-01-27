Reaves (lower body) may play Saturday against Winnipeg, reports The Athletic.

Calle Jarnkrok took a shot off his left hand at practice on Friday afternoon, and he slammed his glove down as he headed to the dressing room. The Leafs may need to put Reaves into the lineup Saturday in his hometown against the Jets. If so, it would be the rugged winger's first appearance since Dec. 14. Reaves' career appears to be at a crossroads. He's been healthy for weeks, but the Leafs haven't dressed him and don't seem interested in playing him. Reaves was a liability on the ice before the knee injury that knocked him out in December, even in minimal ice time. He is 37 and has two more years on a contract worth $1.35 million.