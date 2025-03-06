Reaves was placed on waivers Thursday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Reaves has played in 35 of the Maple Leafs' 62 contests this season. The feisty fourth-liner has two assists, 103 hits and 28 PIM this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Playing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Playing time could become thin•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Hands out assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Finishes serving suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Receives five-game suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Ryan Reaves: Having hearing with DPOS•