Reaves was scratched for Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Reaves played in just seven of 13 games for Toronto in January. The 38-year-old winger could be facing a lighter workload following the returns of John Tavares (lower body) and Matthew Knies (upper body). Reaves will still offer a veteran alternative if Nicholas Robertson's performance slips, and Pontus Holmberg and David Kampf could also see the occasional scratch since the Maple Leafs are fairly close to full health up front. Over 32 appearances this season, Reaves has two assists, 94 hits, 28 PIM and 13 shots on net.