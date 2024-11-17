Reaves was suspended for five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton's Darnell Nurse (upper body) in Saturday's contest.

Reaves won't be eligible to return until Nov. 4 against Nashville. He has one assist, 23 PIM and 44 hits through 16 outings this season. If Auston Matthews (upper body) isn't ready to return, Alex Steeves could replace Reaves in the lineup against Vegas on Wednesday.