Reaves agreed to terms on a three-year, $4.05 million contract with Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reaves notched 15 points in 61 games for the Wild last season but isn't exactly known for his offensive upside. The gritty veteran should continue to rack up hits and PIM as he has throughout his career. The 36-year-old Winnipeg native might bring some edge to the Leafs' lineup but won't offer more than low-end value for fantasy players.