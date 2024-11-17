Reaves received a match penalty and will likely face supplemental discipline for an illegal check to the head of Oilers Darnell Nurse in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win.

Reaves drove his shoulder up into an unsuspecting Nurse's jaw, snapping his head and flipping him over before he smacked the ice hard. Nurse's face was cut badly, and he initially couldn't get up on his own. He left and didn't return. Reaves is averaging about eight minutes of ice time and has played in 16 games. His greatest value is in his hitting, but he can't help if he's suspended. We'll know more early in the week.