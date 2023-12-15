Reaves (lower body) will miss time with the injury he sustained Thursday versus the Blue Jackets, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

A specific timeline isn't known, but Reaves' injury looked significant when it happened. The 36-year-old's absence opens the door for Matthew Knies (illness) to get back in the lineup when he's ready. The Maple Leafs may also call up a forward from AHL Toronto for depth.