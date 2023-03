Tverberg secured a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Tverberg will forgo his senior season with the University of Connecticut, instead making the jump to the professional ranks. In 35 games this season, the 21-year-old center notched 15 goals and 15 assists in 35 contests. Selected by the Leafs in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Tverberg will link up with AHL Toronto on a tryout agreement before his deal kicks in next season.