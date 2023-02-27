Lafferty was traded to the Leafs on Tuesday from the Blackhawks, along with Jake McCabe and fifth-round picks in 2024 and 2025, in exchange for Joey Anderson, Pavel Gogolev, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round selection.

Lafferty's move shouldn't come as a surprise after he was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Saturday in order to make sure he didn't suffer an injury before the trade deadline. Despite playing on the lowly Hawks, the 27-year-old winger still managed to generate 10 goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season. While he's unlikely to push for a top-six role with his new club, Lafferty should bolster the bottom six.