Lafferty earned an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Lafferty's second assist in eight games following his trade from the Blackhawks. He remains a bottom-six contributor, albeit with a spot on the penalty kill and the No. 2 power-play unit. Lafferty showed flashes of offensive potential based on 10 goals and 11 assists through 51 games with Chicago, but he's likely to be skipped over in most fantasy formats since he's not too familiar of a name and is averaging only 13:16 of ice time with the Buds.